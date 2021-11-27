An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady identified as Ara Jaen recently lost her job as a banker.

Ara shared that she used to work at Guaranty Trust Bank but was laid off after one customer who happens to be a millionaire reported her for not allowing him to enter the bank after closing hours.

Netizens who saw the post on the Facebook page of YEN.com.gh had a lot of opinions to share.

Sad corporate lady

Source: Getty Images

At the time of this publication, the post has close to 1,000 reactions with more than 100 comments.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below;

Kwaku Darko commented:

This is why we say you need to know your customers. Some customers are more powerful than the whole company because their profit alone can feed the whole company. If you had that in mind, you will know that some customers have better privileges than others and this one in particular was one of them. You don't apply the rules to those with protocols.

King Evra Ocloo wrote:

Some people understand no matter how rich u r u not above e law closing time is closing time not becuz u rich so u think u can ship on people's head e lady must fight for her wryt e bank must treat everyone with equal wryt of services rendered wena rich or poor

Mush Chalba Razak replied:

The lady ought to understand that there are exceptions to every rule

Kofi McCall commented:

She should have also know better that not anyone you will disrespect in your workplace ! Most ladies, especially secretary, front desk workers don't respect at all! They talk anyhow even if you talk to them politely

Mohammed Reda wrote:

She should sue the bank because it is definitely part of their rules that nobody comes in after closing time

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a woman received numerous job offers following her kind act to a young boy.

Goal Cast reports that the kind woman was fired by the school restaurant where she worked for giving free food to a boy.

The lady identified as Bonie Kimball had worked at the lunchroom of Mascoma Valley Regional High School in New Hampshire, US for four years before her dismissal.

