For Consolata Khayinga, every new day is a stark reminder that her family's educational achievements remain just that; papers

This is due to the fact that Consolata and all her children are educated to university level but none of them has been lucky to get employed

The single mother adds that the string of misfortune is not only in education and career, but also socially as she is unable to keep a marriage

Fifty-year-old Consolata Khayinga is at the helm of an unlucky family of adults who are well educated but unemployed.

Consolata Khayinga is jobless, single, and struggling despite being well-educated. Photos: Consolata Khayinga.

The single mother of three, a boy and twin girls is currently a PhD student at Kenyatta University but has been unable to complete due to a lack of fees.

Speaking to Hillary Lisimba, Consolata revealed that she has been a part-time lecturer since 2013 but has no stable income because Kenyan universities don't pay on time.

"I am a Human Resource officer by profession pursuing a PhD in Business Administration; HR option. I have an MBA, Bachelor of Business Administration from KEME, a Higher Diploma in Human Resource from RTI, and a Diploma in Business Administration from Kabete Technical," she said.

Children, siblings unlucky too

Her woes do not end there as her son holds a Bachelor of Mass Communication degree, Broadcast Option from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology but has remained unemployed since graduating in 2016.

All doors he's knocked remain closed, forcing him to work as a casual labourer at construction sites.

"My twins did diplomas in Accounting, Banking and Finance respectively, and are currently at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology doing Bachelor of Commerce," she continued.

Away from her children, Consolata is the only one among her siblings who has gone past secondary education all the way to university.

No idea why they are unlucky

She lamented that it bothers her to think about how much the family has amassed in terms of knowledge yet they struggle like illiterate people.

"I don't know where we went wrong as a family because I have struggled and still struggling. Trust me I have done odd jobs to raise my fees since college and to date, I've never gotten a job," she expressed.

Consolata and her siblings were raised by their maternal uncle after her mum got married elsewhere and died a few years after.

The string of bad luck seems to be following her away from matters education and career as she became a mother while in college and marriage didn't work when she tried, so she opted to stay single.

Currently, the quinquagenarian struggles to make ends meet and lives in an unfinished house in Katani, Syokimau.

