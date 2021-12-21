A San Antonio grandfather and granddaughter identified as Rene Neira and Melanie Salazar respectively went viral in 2016 for being classmates at the same college

The duo is making headlines again after graduating from the same university five years after trending

Salazar earned her BA degree in Communications, while Neira received his BA Economics diploma at UTSA University

Age is just a number, particularly for those with high ambitions. The same is true for 87-old year Rene Neira who earned his bachelor's degree on Saturday, December 11.

Melanie Salazar and Rene Neira on their graduation day at UTSA. | Photo: UTSA.

Surprisingly, 23-year-old Melanie Salazar also collected her degree on the same day.

But Neira and Salazar have a lot more in common than graduating on the same day from the same institution.

Their remarkable story of completing education together proves that it's never too late to pursue one's goals.

Proud moments for Grandpa-granddaughter

On Saturday, December 11, 2021, Salazar wheeled her terminally ill grandfather, Neira, through the graduation ceremony at The University of Texas at San Antonio.

The lovely duo was showered with love, praise, and affection from the faculty and students.

UTSA also publicized the commencement ceremony, posting two adorable pictures of Neira and Salazar graduating side by side.

Even better was when the acclaimed institution called the duo "family goals."

Both looked vibrant and happy in their graduation gowns and caps.

