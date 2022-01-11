A video of three ladies who were praying to God asking that he touches the hearts of men has sparked massive conversations online

The lady who lead the prayers requested that men spend their hard earned monies on them

She concluded by asking God to forgive herself and her friend for all the sins they have committed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Three young ladies have managed to put many in shock after a video of them surfaced on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, one of the ladies led the prayer, with the other two having their eyes closed and responding 'amen' to every request the one praying made.

Ladies praying, man spraying money Photo credit: Kwadwo Sheldon/YouTube

Source: UGC

The lady prayed thanking God for keeping them throughout the week after which she proceeded to asking God to soften the hearts of men so they can benefit from them.

The full prayer is as follows;

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Lord we thank you for this week. Lord Jesus we come again tonight. Lord today is our last day at work. I pray oh God that you touch the hearts of men so that they will spray all their hard earned money."

Right after making her requests, the lady went ahead to pray for forgiveness of all her sins.

Netizens could not believe what they were hearing. They had a lot to say about the video.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Taufique Shayibu commented:

prayer is very important to every occupation that comes with a hazard and every occupation has a hazard, not the footballer that was a bar" bars ma nigga

Abdul Mansur wrote:

God is indeed patient with this generation paaaa ooh!

From Otismadaline:

Hilarious prayers God have have mercy on us all

Jeffrey Opare-Martei replied:

Father ! Please forgive them for they know not what they’re doing

Sarah Boakye wrote:

I hope they have brothers, and father's, and will have boyfriends or husbands

Agya Kwaku Ananse commented:

There are NO slay kings in heaven. Blasphemy and insults to the Almighty God and Jesus Christ my saviour. This is absolutely rubbish. Good work Sheldon. God bless you

Watch the video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a short video shared by @instablog9ja showed some beautiful ladies shunning self-pride as they rushed to pick money sprayed at a house party.

Throwing all caution to the wind, the ladies never minded that some of their wigs could be off in the process of struggling to catch the raining notes.

A guy who was captured during the melee stood on a platform as he watched the ladies vying for pickings.

Source: YEN.com.gh