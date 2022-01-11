Ghanaian TV personality, kmjonair whose real name is Kpekpo Maxwell Justice gave to the needy as part of his birthday celebration

Although Kmjonair indicates that he does not approve of how the beggars harrass people, he thought it wise to give to them on such a day

Ghanaians have been so impressed with the kind gesture that they have been blessing the media personality in the comment section

Kpekpo Maxwell Justice, a kindhearted Ghanaian media personality better known as kmjonair made a beautiful gesture to mark his birthday on January 10, 2022.

Sharing a few highlights on his Instagram handle, Maxwell shared how he decided to use his birthday as an occasion to be a blessing to street beggars.

This gesture warmed many hearts on social media as it is common for most people to expect gifts on the days of their birth instead of choosing to give back to society.

Kpekpo Maxwell Justice, a TV/radio Presenter Giving to Beggars Photo credit: @arxstudios; @kmjonair

Source: Instagram

According to Maxwell, he does not approve of their behavior of standing on the streets to beg and harass people for help but even that did not stop him from showing them love on his day.

"Thanks to my brothers @blagogee , @delalicees and my producer @barbie_derbie for doing this with me today. I appreciate you guys. Love," he concluded.

How Ghanaians are reacting to this

YEN.com.gh put together some interesting thoughts shared by Ghanaians in the comment section.

nbritwum4190, for instance, said:

God will continue blessing you for you to be a blessing to others.... Continue the Good works❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️The love is Deep Bro

maameboatnyamekay mentioned:

Happy birthday to you.but where is your twin brother?You don't mention him at all

har.dyrocks indicated:

Really.. feeding the homeless I tell you is one of the weaknesses to attract The Holy Father of the Heavens Blessings... Amen, not to talk of their smiles alone

See the post below

Homeless man with a kind gesture

In another heartwarming story, a homeless man, Sean Currey, never knew his life would change suddenly when he returned the wallet of a grandmother he found when he was searching for food in the trash. The wallet full of cash also contained some credit cards.

The owner was identified as Evelyn Topper, an 80-year-old woman living in California, Understanding Compassion reports.

Source: YEN.com.gh