Ghanaian entrepreneur, Ayariga Mark, is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Legacy

He created the business while in senior high school and became established after completing university

His company has worked with notable brands primarily in the Upper East Region and other parts of Ghana

Ayariga Mark is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Legacy, a brand he created while in senior high school, with a focus on pro-graphics designing, video editing, and photography.

Despite the challenge of combining his education with his studies, he persevered at the University for Development Studies (UDS), Navrongo Campus, where he earned a degree in Computer Science.

After university, Mark committed much of his time and limited resources to the growth of his startup.

Ayariga Mark: Meet the Ghanaian Entrepreneur who Started His Business in SHS Photo credit: Inspire Legacy

Source: Facebook

Supportive friends

He told Boldkid that he received help from supportive friends who believed in him and the brand.

"I love to work for my own business even if I earn less," Mark said, adding that there're a lot of job opportunities out there for graduates if they only discover what they love to do, he said.

Thriving brand

With his years of experience, Mark has established himself as a talented pro-graphics designer, photographer, video editor, and freelancer website designer, becoming the favourite of several organisations.

Currently, he is the official graphic designer and photographer for many brands in the Upper East Region. He has worked on A-list projects in the region, including Miss Upper East Ghana, N- Town Awards, Upper East Music Awards, JogoBu Konnect Concert, Miss Navrongo Beauty Pageant, Miss Samanpiid, Zebilla to the World concert, Harmattan Rave, Upper East Reps of GMB 2018 & 2019.

Aside from being a multifaceted designer, Mark is working on establishing himself in Ghana's music scene.

Source: YEN.com.gh