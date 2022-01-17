A young teacher noticed that many of her pupils had little or nothing to put their books as they only use nylon

She didn't like the fact that some of the children lose their books because of a lack of proper school bags

The teacher, Moyosoluwa Jejeloye, mobilised funds and bought a total of 25 nice-looking school bags which she gifted to the children

A group of children now has a good reason to smile because their kind teacher has blessed them with brand new school bags. The children, 25 in number before now came to school with nylon bags.

The teacher, Moyosoluwa Jejeloye, said she noticed that 25 out of the 39 pupils in her class had no proper school bags. One sad incident of a pupil who lost all notebooks compelled her to take her kind action.

The children display their new bags. Photo credit: Linked/Moyosoluwa Jejeloye

Source: UGC

How she got the funds

With her personal funds, and the help of family and friends, Moyosoluwa decided to do something about the situation. She narrated the story on LinkedIn:

"Sometimes last term, one of my pupils misplaced his notebooks on his way home and we couldn't retrieve it because the books were in a plastic bag (Nylon). It got me thinking and I realised that 25 out of 39 pupils in my class bring books to school in plastic bags! I resolved in my mind that this term, I don't want plastic bags for them anymore! With the help of family and friends, I raised funds and got bags for them."

More support for the school kids

Moyosoluwa's very touching action attracted the attention of people on social media who praised her for touching the lives of the children. It also attracted others to donate some more items for the children. For instance, Tolulope Owajoba Adeyemo pledged:

"That's very kind of you Moyosoluwa Jejeloye Well done! I see one of the girls in the picture wearing slippers and the other girl's sandals seem to be broken. Let's fix this too. I will like to donate 5 school sandals/shoes for your student. Please check your DM."

Another pledge for support also came from Tolulope Adegbemile who wrote in the comment section:

"Thanks to your family and friends for being supportive. It's great to have you around impacting and leading, giving back, and putting smiles on the faces of your learners in beautiful ways as you have done once again Moyosoluwa Jejeloye. Kudos!"

