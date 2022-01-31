For many years, the people of Dawatrim in the Eastern Region managed to survive without potable water

A kind Ghanaian man Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah under the auspices of his charity organization built a borehole for the community

About 1,000 residents who used to depend on the same source of water as animals now have a much better alternative

Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, a benevolent Ghanaian man has led his charity organization, the KJM Foundation, to bless the lives of 1,000 people in an Eastern Region village called Dawatrim.

Edward Asare, a popular Ghanaian blogger who hails from the area and drew the attention of the foundation, reports that the residents used to bath and drink the same water with animals for years.

"The main source of water for residents of the village was a stream which has since dried up and a hand-dug well which has receded and is polluted with foreign materials, making it unsafe for use," he said.

With the help of KJM Foundation, Dawatrim which is located in the Upper Manya Krobo District now has a borehole that produces potable porter strategically situated near a school so the learners can benefit immensely from it.

Registered both in Ghana and in the United Kingdom, KJM Foundation was founded by Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah; a young Ghanaian business mogul who is passionate about providing good life for underprivileged communities by giving them potable water.

In a similar story, Anthony Dzamefe, a Ghanaian CEO and founder of the globally endorsed watch brand, Caveman Watches, gave a whopping GHc 20,000 for the construction of a fully functional borehole for the people of Kuroboi in the Upper West Region.

Recounting the heartwarming development to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian publicist, Erica Arthur indicated that the CEO was motivated to make the kind gesture after Accra-based Citi TV carried a report in January of 2020, about the Kuroboi community.

The previous water situation in the community

Myjoyonline.com reports that the community with a population of over a thousand people had only one functioning borehole which was constructed in 1964 and has now become a white elephant during dry seasons.

