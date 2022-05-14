Controversy has hit Divina Worlanyo Afenu, a senior police officer at Tema Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region

Afenu, a chief inspector with the Katamanso police DOVVSU officer has been accused of snatching a complainants husband

The complainant, Mary Agbenu Edorla, claims that she caught the police officer sending nudes to her husband, Stephen Tengey

A police officer at Tema Katamanso, Detective Chief Inspector Divina Worlanya Afenu, has landed herself in a big controversy that could damage her reputation.

A report in the Daily Guide indicates that the policewoman who is a Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) officer stationed at Katamanso Police Station has been accused of snatching a complainant's husband.

According to the report which is fast gaining attention on social media, the complainant, a 42-year-old trader called Mary Agbenu Edorla had a case at the station.

As part of the investigations, she had to involve her husband of three years, a man identified as Stephen Tengey, and thus introduced him to Inspector Afenu.

But after settling the case which was about their house help running away from their home, the police officer kept calling her husband. Whenever she asked the husband, he claimed the calls were about the case.

The aggrieved wife believed the excuses until she found out one day that Inspector Afenu had been sending nude photos to her husband. She confronted the policewoman who denied any affair until she spotted her husband leaving the Afenu's house one morning after spending the night.

Edorla claims that her husband assaulted her after she caught him leaving Afenu's house that morning.

“I initially reported the matter to some senior police officers at the station where the woman works, but they did nothing, so personally, I reported the case to Chief Superintendent Adu, the Divisional Commander,” she is reported to have said.

The report indicated that Chief Supt Kwadwo Badu-Adu has confirmed the alleged assault on the wife was reported and it was through his interrogation that the matter of husband snatching came out.

Ghanaians react to lady's allegations

Since the story came up on social media many Ghanaians have shared their thoughts on it.

john_joanhair said:

"This is hilarious. Acraaaa ."

nanaamawealthy said:

" asem no aye "kridical" ."

sarafinatetteh said:

"That's all ,this what happens you refuse to solve your own issues at home."

