Three young ladies have recently become the topic of discussion among many social media users

A video that captured their bare faces and their faces with makeup on got a lot of netizens surprised

@dealareece wondered: "Why them face come get spot and the teeth be like 70 years old woman own"

A video of three young ladies has recently surfaced online and has got many internet users reacting massively.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @yabaleftonline captured the three damsels mimicking a song initially with their bare faces and then putting on makeup.

Before and after make looks of young ladies Photo credit: @yabaleftonline/Instagram

The extreme transformation of the trio appears to have taken many netizens by surprise. The video has attracted over 6,400 comments with almost 110,000 likes.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@neeyahbrand commented:

The change is too much o

@dealareece wrote:

Why them face come get spot and the teeth be like 70 years old woman own

@lizzyluxuryhairs1 said:

This is beautiful transformation. But my hubby will say it's scam

From @ifeoma.ng:

Try dey take care of your skin....no be everytime make up

@realdjteebone commented:

Father deliver me. They all should be arrested for scam

Watch the full video linked below;

