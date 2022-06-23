A Ghanaian man has watched Kizz Daniel's new video for his hit single Buga, and he is not too pleased

The young man feels there should have been an inclusion of Ghana in the video as a lot of Ghanaian content creators helped make the song blow up . He claims there wasn't a Ghanaian flag

. The tweet made by @thatEsselguy went viral as folks reacted to his sentiments. Some folks argued that there was indeed a flag of Ghana in the video others said there was not

A tweep has lamented bitterly about the alleged non-inclusion of Ghana in Kizz Daniel's Buga video. He claims Ghana was not represented.

Essel, who made the tweet wasn't happy that there was no representation of Ghana in the video since Ghanaian Tik Tokers helped make the song popular.

In the tweet, this is exactly what he said:

Gh Tiktokers made Kizz Daniel Buga popular in the World but he didn’t add Ghana flag in the video hmm haha

Buga is one of Kizz Daniel's most popular songs in 2022 and has been all over social media as numerous influencers in Africa used it in their videos.

The video featured flags from multiple flags from Africa as it displayed a wide variety of African cultures. The video was shot by one of the biggest videographers in Africa, TG Omori.

Essel's sentiments stirred up a mini-controversy as folks reacted to his comments regarding the video. Some say there was a Ghanaian flag others claim the flag was, in fact, a Cameroonian one.

QueenDivas locs commented on Essel's post, saying:

I just checked his appreciation post on his Twitter page and he didn’t add Ghana to it. This can’t be an over sight. He had time to post all the flags he deemed necessary but omitted Ghana .

Levis also wrote

Support yah own no .. Ghana no Dey understand .. 80% of gh tiktokers use Nigerian son

Kweku Rex: also said:

They shud support their own, nobody send them

