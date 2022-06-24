Some very talented kids have surprised folks on social media with their musical abilities. The trio sang some powerful dancehall vibes

They sang to an individual who was seated in his car and took a video of the amazing children as they displayed their wonderful talents

The video has since gone viral on social media and has impressed netizens who compared them to some of the biggest dancehall artists in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Three super talented kids have shown how talented they are as they laid down some goosebumps-inducing dancehall flows.

The three young talents seemed to have a deep understanding of music as they rapped and sang in patois and blended it with some humming sounds and ear-pleasing vocals.

Photo: Talented Kids, amazed black man Source: sikaofficial, gettyimages

Source: UGC

The dancehall trio sounded more mature than their age as they had the character and presence a music superstar would need.

They showed their talent to an unidentified individual who was seated in his vehicle and videoed the little champs as they rattled their fluent patois to him.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The video went viral on social media as Ghanaians were awed by their incredible talents. Some folks even likened their style and ability to the best dancehall artist in Ghnan like Stonebwoy, Episode and Shatawale.

YEN.com.gh captured some of the things peeps had to say about the talented kids.

_realjosh wrote:

These kids with talent got a manager. I wonder where they are now after a couple of their viral videos surfaced on the internet.

nobleKofi_Annan also said:

I see stonebwoy,samini and epixode

Angry bird commented, saying:

My goodnesses… these are adults in kids bodies

FARid was impressed by the talent he saw:

They’re patoa is better than some so called dancehall artist. If it’s not proper patoa koraa it still sounds nice

Asantewaa fires critics of her bloated stomach on UTV in video

Meanwhile, Asantewaa has reacted to criticisms about her bloated tummy during her recent appearance on UTV's United Showbiz.

She revealed in a video that her stomach had become big because she was in her menstruation period.

The Tiktoker had been heavily criticised for having such a big stomach while continuously advertising slimming tea and flat tummy products.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh