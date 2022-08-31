A Korean man born in Ghana, who recently gained attention over his ability to fluently speak Twi, has sparked reactions with his amateur fufu-pounding skills

Sekoreasechina was captured cautiously pounding cassava in a wooden mortar with a pestle to make fufu in new videos

Fufu, a staple food of the Akan community, is one of Ghana's best delicacies loved by many non-Akan people

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sekoreasechina, a Korean born in Ghana who recently garnered attention over his ability to fluently speak Twi, has gained reactions over his inexperienced fufu-pounding skills.

The young man was first captured fluently speaking Twi and showing off his long hair in a video on his Instagram page.

Sekoreasechina earned the admiration of many social media users, particularly Ghanaians, with his impressive Twi accent.

Netizens react to a video of a Korean man pounding fufu. Photo credit: sekoreasechina/@MikeMillzOnEm

Source: Instagram

Elsewhere on his platform, he has shared videos of himself pounding fufu, a local Ghanaian dish.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Fufu, a staple food of the Akan community, is one of Ghana’s best delicacies. However, other this delicacy is loved by all.

The meal with traditionally prepared with a wooden mortar-and-pestle. Sekoreasechina captured the moments pounding with a wooden pestle.

Even though he was inexperienced at pounding the local dish, his videos gained reactions from social media users.

Watch the videos below:

Obuasi 'Broni' Sparks Reactions with His Perfect Twi Accent

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Sekoreasechina stirred reactions after a video of him fluently speaking Twi and showing off his long hair emerged. In the clip on his Instagram page, Sekoreasechina is seen starting and fanning a fire while a friend was engaging him.

Asked what he was doing, the young man, who describes himself as a traditionist, said he wanted to take herbs to boost his immune system.

Sekoreasechina was spotted in a casual outfit in the company of a male friend. The video showing Sekoreasechina's long natural hair gained the reactions of netizens after BASE AFRICA TV shared it on Twitter.

Handsome Young Man Flaunts Long Natural Hair

Sekoreasechina is not alone. YEN.com.gh earlier reported that social media users reacted to a viral video of a young man with natural long hair.

The proud young man identified as Jacob Evangelista had taken to his TikTok account to show off his hair, which appeared to be in response to peeps who had always wanted to see its full length on display.

The handsome lad bent and pulled back his head like a model posing for a photoshoot as he spread his hair to show it is natural.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh