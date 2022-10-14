A lady's recent unfair treatment by a hostel manager has recently got many talking on social media

A video captured her getting dragged out of the hostel premises by three security men following instructions received

In an interview, the sad lady revealed that she insisted on being paid her hostel fee back if she was asked to leave, but her money was not returned to her

A young lady has recently been captured lamenting how she was dragged and sacked out of her hostel after her roommate made a report that she does not like her.

The posts sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @SneakerNyame_ had the unhappy lady recounting that she got approached in front of her room by three security men who had been authorized by a man identified as Castro to drag her out.

She then requested for the money she paid for the place to be refunded to her before she left to which the men insisted they did not have control over that as they were just following instructions.

From that point, she wanted to go for her phone but was blocked and prevented from entering her room. The next thing that followed was getting dragged out of the hostel by the three security men.

The post was shared with the caption;

Vawulence why will you sack someone from her hostel because her roommate said she doesn’t like her! Omo no be small fight for here oh

The full video is as linked below;

