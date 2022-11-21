A Ghanaian man has complained bitterly on TikTok after a lady he linked up on social media demanded monetary help so she could buy an iPhone 12

The man who claimed not to be resident in Ghana said the lady had GH₵ 100 cedis and needed someone to top it up so she could buy her dream phone

Social media users who saw the video accused the unidentified lady of being materialistic and selfish

A young Ghanaian man has expressed utter disbelief after a lady he met on social media only a few weeks asked him for money in order to buy a phone.

Sharing his experience on Tiktok, @titipamnation narrated that at first, the lady came forth as if she wanted a genuine friendship only to shock him with an unexpected demand seeking money to buy a new iPhone 12 Pro.

He said what left him dumbfounded was when the lady remarked that she had only GH₵100 cedis and would be appreciative if he could top it up so she gets the phone.

“These are some of the things girls do and they later complain that they are finding difficulty in getting a boyfriend. How can you tell me you have 100 cedis but you still want to use iPhone 12 Pro? You are expecting me to give you 5000 cedis to buy a phone, meanwhile, you are not even my friend or girlfriend” he fumed in the video.

At the time of writing the report, the video which was captioned “Some ladies need to stop this act” had raked over 3000 comments and 20,000 likes.

Netizens who reacted to the video couldn’t believe how some people could be so greedy and materialistic.

Lindadoor

Eiiii 100cedis for Iphone Maybe she want iPhone 1

selormawlimegah

One ask me 120gh and I sent her 200gh aaa come see next time 2000gh straight and I blocked her quick

Chief

And do we use 100gh to buy iPhone 12 Pro

Boss Lady

Aaah! Some gals are just destroying the little favor the genuine ones really need. Very bad

Lucy Barbie791

ah if you give her that amount of money what will you give to your mom she's not serious I thought she'll say Tecno

