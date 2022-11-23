A Ghanaian man has shared his frustration on social media after he was reminded by his pastor about a pledge he made in June this year

His concern was that he pledged 100 cement bags in June when a bag was 30 cedis, now a bag sells at 100 cedis

Social media users who responded to the video have urged him to buy it now or risk buying the cement bags at a higher price later

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A Ghanaian man has left netizens in stitches after he shared his frustration regarding the hikes in the prices of goods and services in Ghana.

In a short clip shared by @amando_shark on Tiktok, he revealed that the time had come for him to fulfil a promise he made in June this year to his church after he pledged to buy 100 bags of cement when a bag was around 30 cedis.

Photo of a man thinking of his pledge Photo credit @amando_shark/TikTok @RicAguiar/GettyImages

Source: UGC

The mood of the man in the 11-second video was not one of joy or excitement as he was captured looking teary-eyed wondering if he could fulfil that promise now that a bag of cement is 100 cedis.

The video was captioned “I promised my church 100 bags of cement in June when it was 30 cedis. I just got a message from my pastor “when are you bringing the cement” 1 bag is now 100 cedis”.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The clip has gathered over 5000 comments and 600 likes at the time of the writing of the report.

Ghanaians react to the video of the man

Netizens who took to the comment section to give their reaction said the man should have purchased the cement bags when the prices were a bit cheap

Others also encouraged the man to change his church if he feels fulfilling the pledge will become a burden for him

KOFI CARLOS

hmm meaning chairman go pay dem ten thousand of 100 bags of cement eeii Ama Ghana paan

user5621250130505

try and get it for them next year it will be 150 ooo brothe

user1207346880603

the brother is in trouble now oo oh GOD of abraham have mercy and bless this guy with miracle money so he can fufil his promise in ur house

Wise De Addai Emmanu

masa go and buy for them ooo

Tontoh Portia ❤️

Nowadays dei don’t promise at church oooo

Annii

This is why I don't do promises. it's a debt now so you have to do it

World Bank: Ghana Ranks 1st With Highest Food Inflation Of 122% In Africa

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana has been ranked number one by the World Bank as the country with the highest food prices in Africa.

The World Bank, in its October 2022 Africa Pulse report, disclosed that Ghana is the 1st on the list of countries in sub-Saharan Africa with the highest food inflation.

The Food Price Index reported in sub-Saharan Africa said Ghana’s sharp prices are mainly due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, which has led to steep increments in food in several countries.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh