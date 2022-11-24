A brilliant Ghanian boy who got 6As and 2Bs in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is appealing for help to further his education

Enock Inkoom was a General Arts student at Mfantsipim School, where he completed in 2021

Enock reached out to YEN.com.gh with his WASSCE results and admission letter to highlight his need for help

A dream of a brilliant Senior High School leaver to pursue tertiary education now hangs in the balance as money to pay for his school fees has become a problem.

Enock Inkoom who bagged 6As and 2Bs in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), is in dire need of financial assistance to further his education at the University of Cape Coast(UCC).

Photo of Enock and his result Photo credit@ Enock Inkoom/Facebook

The old student of Mfantipim School who studied General Arts must now raise GH₵3604 by Friday, November 25, if his desire e to pursue a bachelor of commerce programme at UCC will come to fruition.

Enock in a last desperation move reached out to YEN.com.gh with proof of his WASSCE result and UCC admission letter in a bid to ensure that a good Samaritan comes to his aid.

Photo of Enock and his result Photo credit@ Enock Inkoom/Facebook

Genius Ghanaian Boy with 7As and B3 in WASSCE Who is Now Car Spraying Apprentice Begs For Help

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Abbas Saddique, a brilliant Ghanaian student who earned 7As and B3 in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), needs assistance to further his education.

The alumnus of Berekum Presbyterian Senior High School (Presec Berekum) in the Bono Region of Ghana had to put his dream of further studies on hold due to financial constraints.

Saddique completed Presec Berekum in 2021, where he studied Science, but is now an apprentice at a car spraying shop in Sunyani.

Ketasco old students need help to further tertiary education

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh also reported a former student of Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) who bagged 8As in the 2021 WASSCE needs help.

Francis Kwame Sewor, a Science student, achieved all As in the WASSCE but could not proceed to the university due to financial constraints.

The team leader for Ketasco at the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has applied for scholarships at Ashesi University and the University of Kwame Nkrumah Technology and Science (KNUST) in Ghana to further his education.

