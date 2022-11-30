Klikor Agbozume has etched its name in the history books of Ghana as a town to have produced two former IGPs and the celebrated actor Kofi Adjorlolo

The town is famous for its trade activities especially when it comes to the sale of Kente cloth.

Netizens who hail from the place could not hide their joy after reading the rich history of the place

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Klikor, a town in the Volta Region is in the news for all the right reasons after it was revealed that the town in Ketu-South Municipality has blessed Ghana with great individuals who have distinguished themselves in their fields of endeavours.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page on Made In Volta, it was revealed that the town whose history can be traced to the 1700s boasts of illustrious persons including two former IGPs of Ghana John Kudalor and CK Dewornu.

The celebrated actor Kofi Adjorlolo is also a proud son of Klikor.

Apart from the human resources that the town has to offer, Klikor is famous for making Kente cloth and has buyers from Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin and Nigeria who come to buy the cloth and export it.

On market days, people from surrounding villages also come to Agbozume to trade various goods.

Photographs of John Kudalor Kofi Adjorlolo and CK Dewornu who are indigenes of Klikor Photo credit @Ghana Police/ Facebook, @manuelphotography_official Instagram/ and CK Dewornu/Cititube

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The predominant occupation of the indigenes in the town is farming, (Kente) weaving, fishing and salt mining.

One distinct feature that sets Klikor apart from other towns is the beautiful festival called Zendo Glimetotoza.

The festival is celebrated to mark the exodus of the people from the King Agorkorli of Notsie in Togo.

Traditional values play a deep role in shaping the norms and beliefs of the indigenes and out of the four major shrines in Ketu South three of them are found in Klikor alone.

Ghanaians react to the history of Klikor

Netizens who reacted to the post expressed delight about the history of the town, while others were proud to hail from there.

Cynthia Suka

Proud of my home land

Bishop Melonku

My grandfather's home town.My mother's home town I love klikor

Torgbui Selly

We're brave people and am proud of my heritage and history, love Kliko

Cynthia Suka

Proud of my home land

Keta Water Project: More Than 400,000 Inhabitants Expected To Benefit From Water Supply

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that some 422,000 people in the Volta Region will regularly get potable water supply when the Keta Water Supply Project is finished in December 2023. The current project in Agordome, which is anticipated to cost €85 million, is one of several water supply efforts being carried out by the government under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

The project is a component of the government of Ghana's large infrastructure development initiative, which aims to improve living conditions for the country's rapidly expanding population while boosting economic growth and job opportunities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh