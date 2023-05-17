A Ghanaian man named Razak has given some guidelines on how he woos the women he meets instantly

He said the key things women consider are the man's tribe, his work and financial stability

Razak indicated that by listening to the women, one would know if they are also interested

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man called Razak has given some guidelines on how he immediately woos a woman he likes. Razak said he would usually look at the woman’s composure when he calls her and then know whether to proceed.

In a video on TikTok, the man said he would ask for the lady’s name but would not mention his name if the lady did not ask. The man explained that if the lady he is wooing asks for his name, she may also be interested in him.

“The name I would mention to the lady when she asks depends on her name and where she comes from. This is because there are women who say they don’t want men from certain tribes. I have several names so I would mention a name I know will give me an advantage.”

Ghanaian man, Razak speaking on how to get a woman to fall in love Photo credit: YouTube

Source: Youtube

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“My parents named me Razak but sometimes they call me Nana Kwame. Other times I am called Kwame Sefa, Ato, or Kwamena. I can change my name. Sometimes I am from Northern Ghana. Other times I am from the Ashanti region or Central region. So your tribe informs me on the name to mention for you," he added.

Razak explains how he expressed interest in a lady

Razak said that after both parties mention their names, then he will express his interest in the lady. He expects the lady to ask him why he doesn’t have a wife at his age. According to him, he will tell the lady that he is a divorcee.

“I will tell her I have married before but the marriage ended. Since the marriage ended my family has encouraged me to remarry and possibly get a partner from my tribe (which will be the lady’s tribe). I will add that if she loves me just as I love her she will realise that I am a man who can care for her. I will even take care of her family.”

Razak then added that he would make the lady know that his earnings from his job could take care of them. If the lady asks what job he does, he would mention a job that ladies love to see their partners do, such as driving or security officer.

“Immediately you say you are a teacher the woman will start rethinking her stance. She will also ask if you have a wife. A woman who won’t accept your proposal will not ask such questions. My response to that question will be that the country’s economy will not allow me to have two women at a time. So I want to be with just you.”

Razak said if the new lady begins to ask what happened in his past relationship, just for him to get the lady, she can say that her former wife is even dead.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian actor says it is difficult to find true love as a celebrity

In another story, Popular Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahuofe said he is currently not dating anyone because it is hard to find genuine love as a celebrity.

He said he finds it difficult to build meaningful relationships as many women are more interested in his fame and wealth than his personality or character.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh