Twin sisters who live in the United States of America have been videoed singing artiste Lasmid’s "Running" song

The twins, who are also Ghanaians, exhibited their talent as they sang the song word for word like professionals

Their video, which Lasmid shared on Instagram, has seen many people complimenting the duo

US-based Ghanaian twins Esme and Eslie have been videoed singing Lasmid’s "Running" verbatim.

The enthralling video of the pair was shared by Lasmid on his Instagram page with the caption:

“Been feeling the vibez lately @naanadonkorarthur bless you Ma.”

The footage was initially shared by their mother, who is Ghanaian Naana Donkor Arthur, on her Instagram page.

Despite the twins not living in Ghana or any other African country, they seem to have mastered the song well. Some people who commented on the video praised them for singing beautifully. Others who have seen other videos of the twins singing applauded them, saying the girls have done well for not quitting.

Some also applauded their mother, who lives with them in America, for encouraging her children, who often seem shy in their videos, and making them show their talent.

Reactions to the video shared by Lasmid

Some of the comments on the video posted by Lasmid have been compiled below.

@pixel_flare_media commented:

the twins get musical voice seriously

@princess_arianafokuo71 said:

I really love this song. Keep up the good work. God dey your side

@jamesowusu648 indicated:

I like that this is what we all looking for in gh music industry

@priscilla4842 noted:

Their low notes is the best

@nahnahdwomoh asked:

Who saw their controversial kid sister at the door at their back?

Watch the video below:

