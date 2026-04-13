Travelling to Italy is an adventure that many people from all over the world are eager to embark on

However, being issued a visa does not guarantee entry, as adherence to entry rules also plays a key role

Travellers are therefore advised to be aware of the list of items that are prohibited or restricted from entering Italy in 2026

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Italy remains one of the world’s most visited countries, and for good reason.

The European country has long attracted travellers from around the globe due to its rich history, art, culture, and beautiful scenery.

Italy, under Giorgia Meloni, releases a list of food items prohibited from entering the country in 2026. Photo credit: @ Hindustan Times, Antonio Masiello /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It is important to note that entry into that European country is not a free pass.

Travellers entering the country must be willing to adhere to the rules of entry provided by the Italian Customs Authority (Agenzia Dogane e Monopoli).

It is therefore highly relevant for prospective travellers to Italy to be knowledgeable about specifically prohibited or restricted items when entering the country.

YEN.com.gh explores the list of prohibited and restricted food and agricultural items upon entering Italy.

Food items restricted when entering Italy in 2026:

Meat, dairy, and animal products

Top of the list of food items Italy’s Customs Authority places strong emphasis on are meat, dairy, and other animal food products due to the risk of disease and infection. These include:

Meat, milk, cheese, and dairy products are prohibited from non-EU countries

Meat-based pet food

Game meat and mixed meat products

However, certain items are permitted for personal use in limited quantities to help prevent disease spread. These include:

Baby food or medical food (sealed, limited quantities)

Fish products (up to 20 kg, cleaned)

Certain packaged foods, such as chocolate, biscuits, and pasta without meat filling

Another category closely monitored is caviar and seafood products, due to wildlife protection concerns.

Caviar up to 125g may be allowed without a certificate

Larger quantities require a CITES permit

Processed salmon eggs in packaged form may also be allowed

Italy is tightening its import rules, with several items prohibited when entering the European country. Photo credit: Nur Photo /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Plants and vegetable products

Travellers to Italy must also take note of the strict regulations applied to plant and vegetable products.

For travellers arriving from EU countries, small quantities of items such as fresh vegetables, fresh fruits, dried herbs and spices, and some processed plant foods may be allowed.

However, for travellers from non-EU countries, the following items are generally restricted or prohibited:

Large amounts of fresh fruits and vegetables

Seeds for planting

Live plants or cuttings

It is therefore advisable that travellers to Italy are fully aware that customs officers strictly regulate food items entering the country, and all food products should be declared upon entry.

Persons who desire to travel to Italy should therefore note that failure to adhere to the rules on what foodstuffs can be brought into the country may result in confiscation.

Ghanaian man denied a US visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a student had been refused a US visa following a comment he made during his interview.

The young man stated that his decision to apply to a university was influenced by advice from a friend, with the official citing credibility issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh