A fan of Asamoah Gyan, Abele, has had his first plane experience in which he was anxious

His friends who were also on the plane took videos of him sweating and looking emotional

Abele kept wiping his face and looking through the window of the plane as his friends laughed

A top fan of Asamoah Gyan, popularly called Abele, has travelled on an airplane for the first time in his life.

In a video on Twitter, Abele was shivering and sweating as the airplane was in flight. He kept wiping his face with his bare hands.

The video, which was taken by some of his friends on the flight, saw them make fun of Abele due to his reaction while on the flight. It was shared by a tweep with the user name @gyaigyimii.

Abele (L) looking anxious on the flight while his friends teased him

His friends teased him that they would soon reach Teshie, his neighbourhood, where he could open the window and drop off.

While his friends videoed and mocked him, Abele had anxiety written all over his face. He was uneasy and could not sit still throughout the video.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

There have been several reactions to the video of Asamoah Gyan's top fan, since it surfaced.

@KelvindAid said:

Especially your first time experiencing turbulence

@big_korley asked:

Where in Teshie can the plane land

@Qwajo_Absaar commented:

He probably can't survive a roller coaster

@_ike_gh said:

Did I hear them say if dem catch Teshie he go open window... herrr bois

@eyeshavebutt commented:

He is just scared of height n confinement... it happens to me all the time on flights...

Ghanaian man Sanjus recounts his first flight experience

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian man called Mr Sanjus on social media shared his first plane experience saying it was worth it.

In a video, Mr Sanjus said it felt like he no longer had intestines when the plane took off. He started wondering what would happen if the engine went off in the air, among other scenarios.

He added that when he looked down from the plane, everything on the land looked more beautiful than it was in reality.

