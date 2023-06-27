A video of a man feeding huge catfish in a river in the Central Region has warmed hearts online

The man narrated that the fish are not to be eaten because they have special spiritual abilities

Netizens who reacted to the video were amazed by the history behind the river and the fish

A Ghanaian man has left many netizens in awe after he shared a video of himself feeding catfish in the Dotikor River at Dunkwa Kyekyewere in the Central Region.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man who identified himself as @theraskoreport was spotted feeding catfish at the edge of the river as he provided a brief history behind the reason the said fish are not meant to be eaten.

Man shows off huge catfish in the river Photo credit:/@theraskoreport/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Rather, he revealed that they are treated as spirit beings, hence people from every nook and cranny of the country visit the river with their problems.

People who have problems come here with loaves of bread and as they feed the fish, they speak about their problems with the hope that it will be solved."

The belief is that, the fish have special abilities to address the challenges of people who come there for help.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 15,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians doubt the spiritual potency of the fish

Netizens who thronged the comment section were, however, doubtful that the fish had such spiritual abilities.

Cris Prince commented:

Stop seeing soup in everything. Beside the spiritual aspect, this is also beautiful.

michaelcarbonu stated:

So how many people are rich there, let me go and buy bread right now.

alkingsmusic indicated:

The real superstition to protect these fishes. Let's be real, there’s nothing spiritual behind it.

Stonebwoy stunned on seeing river

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy and his team from Livingstone Foundation were stunned after seeing the colour of a river in a galamsey community in the Western Region.

In a video, the Into The Future hitmaker was seen wearing a dazed look after being taken to a river destroyed by galamsey activities.

Source: YEN.com.gh