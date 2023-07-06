Generous Man Serves Street Kids Packed Meals, Touching TikTok Videos Melt Hearts: "So Proud of You"
- A generous young man made street kids happy by serving them free meals in videos on social media
- He approaches the children and hands them food and bottles of water to drink to delight their day
- After posting the heartwarming videos on his vibrant TikTok account with many followers, peeps lavished him with praise
A generous young man put smiles on the faces of kids on the street by serving them packed meals and bottles of water in touching TikTok videos.
One of the heartwarming clips begins with the generous young man approaching the children seated on the ground before handing them packs of food and bottles of water.
YOUNG SBN's gentle appearance
YOUNG SBN, as known on TikTok, appears in of the clips sporting a shirt over trousers and trendy footwear. Thousands have viewed the clips numerous times, with many praising him.
At the time of this publication, one of the videos had raked in more than 9,000 views.
Watch the videos below:
Reactions to the videos of Young_sbn
The videos melted the hearts of people who watched them.
25Emmah mentioned:
So proud of you, brother.
Gisell'e said:
God bless you .
Ollie commented:
Respect, sir, and keep spreading HOPE.
De Badman posted:
God will bless you, brother, .
ZOWI posted:
Amen to all your prayers.
userb8h4wlpxab11112222 said:
A good man .
NEYOBLACK said:
I like to do this for the poor can someone help me? I'm from Ghana , please .
Sindy Windy commented:
Awww God bless you, bro. You will never lack in your life; good things will always purchase you anywhere you are your children will benefit it.
Last born posted:
God richly bless you, dear.
User1537193487993 posted:
Father, Lord, bless this guy.
25Emmah commented:
Always appreciate ur work, my bro.
Source: YEN.com.gh