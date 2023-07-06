A generous young man made street kids happy by serving them free meals in videos on social media

He approaches the children and hands them food and bottles of water to drink to delight their day

After posting the heartwarming videos on his vibrant TikTok account with many followers, peeps lavished him with praise

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A generous young man put smiles on the faces of kids on the street by serving them packed meals and bottles of water in touching TikTok videos.

One of the heartwarming clips begins with the generous young man approaching the children seated on the ground before handing them packs of food and bottles of water.

Man feeds kids on the street. Photo credit: young_sbn.

Source: TikTok

YOUNG SBN's gentle appearance

YOUNG SBN, as known on TikTok, appears in of the clips sporting a shirt over trousers and trendy footwear. Thousands have viewed the clips numerous times, with many praising him.

At the time of this publication, one of the videos had raked in more than 9,000 views.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions to the videos of Young_sbn

The videos melted the hearts of people who watched them.

25Emmah mentioned:

So proud of you, brother.

Gisell'e said:

God bless you .

Ollie commented:

Respect, sir, and keep spreading HOPE.

De Badman posted:

God will bless you, brother, .

ZOWI posted:

Amen to all your prayers.

userb8h4wlpxab11112222 said:

A good man .

NEYOBLACK said:

I like to do this for the poor can someone help me? I'm from Ghana , please .

Sindy Windy commented:

Awww God bless you, bro. You will never lack in your life; good things will always purchase you anywhere you are your children will benefit it.

Last born posted:

God richly bless you, dear.

User1537193487993 posted:

Father, Lord, bless this guy.

25Emmah commented:

Always appreciate ur work, my bro.

Tracey Boakye and her Husband donate to charity

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Tracey Badu Ntiamoah and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, donated valuable gifts to charity on her husband's birthday.

On Tuesday, June 6, the couple celebrated Badu Ntiamoah's birthday by spending time with the children and caregivers at the Cherubs Children's Home.

The actress posted a video of the items they presented to the residents of the charity house on her Instagram feed.

Ghanaian millionaire chills on his birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Kweku Oteng, the founder of Angel Group of Companies, honoured his new age with an extravagant birthday party at his opulent Kumasi mansion.

The Ghanaian millionaire began his day with thanksgiving before throwing the opulent party.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh