A video of a cat that saved a crawling baby from falling down stairs and getting hurt has gone viral

Several people applauded the cat for saving the baby and also wondered where the baby's parents were at that time

From the video, it looked like the child and the cat were in the baby's play area unsupervised since there was no one else in the room

Several people believe dogs have a protective instinct hence the reason they get them as pets.

However, a video on social media has shown a cat preventing a crawling baby from falling down stairs at home when her parents were probably not watching.

The cat was on a black sofa in what looked like the child's play area. The baby crawled past the pet and moved towards the stairs.

The cat used his body to push the baby to a safe side so she does not fall Photo credit: @TansuYegen

Immediately the cat noticed the baby nearing the stairs, it jumped out of the sofa and went towards the child.

The cat used its whole body to prevent the baby from getting down the stair. It pushed the baby back with its body until the child was safe.

Watch the video below:

Comments by social media users

Twitter users who watched the video commented. Some commended the cat for saving the baby, while others wondered where the child's parents were.

Read some of the comments below:

@RobLarrikin said:

Some might say it was just wanting to wrestle, but if that were the case, it would have leaped on the baby from behind, something stalking cats always do. The fact that it raced around to the other side and pushed the baby away indicates its rescue was real.

@khushbookadri commented:

Cats are the real superheroes of this world

@itsme_ckp_1111 wrote:

Looks like the cat is a better parent than the actual parents.

@abiodunfakemi said:

Along with humans, animals also have hearts and minds. Sometimes humans can't forgive their mistakes and always drive them away. If they treat each other with understanding, the love between them will be stronger.

@irfanbhatii1 commented:

Wow that is surprising I know dogs would that but never seen cats show protective nature.

@HakanSenhakan said:

This must be the moment when guard angels step in. Because as far as I know cats are not that much protective.

