Owuahene Acheampong is a Ghanaian residing in Germany who used to sell fried rice and work as an event planner in Ghana

He currently receives €2,000 (GH¢24,560) monthly and pays €900 (GH¢11,050) as rent before spending on food, clothes and other necessities

Even though he could have made much more money in Ghana, Owuahene said he prefers living in Germany because of the freedom he enjoys

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A Ghanaian living in Germany has shared his monthly earnings and expenditure so those who want to relocate will also learn.

Owuahene Acheampong first travelled to South Africa and returned to Ghana before leaving for Holland and finally to Germany.

Before he travelled for the first time to South Africa, Owuahene was selling fried rice in Kumasi and had several branches and 12 employers.

Owuahene Acheampong said aside from his rent he has other expenses to pay Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

He returned after staying in South Africa for three months because the salary he received was small compared to the money he made from his fried rice business. He also started an event planning business, which was doing well.

He later travelled to Holland and moved from there to Germany. Owuahene was hoping to work as an event planner there, but that did not happen, so he got another job.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Owoahene said he receives €2000 (GH¢24,560) and pays €900 (GH¢11,050) as rent.

"I earn €2000 (GH¢24,560) monthly and pay rent of €900 (GH¢11,050). I have expenses like clothes, food, bus tickets and others. If I don't plan well, I can't even save GH¢5,000 a month."

Owuahene said he could have made more money from his businesses in Ghana, but he left because of the unnecessary hate and jealousy.

"I decided to leave Ghana because of the unnecessary hate and jealousy. When my business started doing well, friends got jealous and started sabotaging me. Today, these friends are the same people asking me for money. In Germany, no one will question me on why I have braided my hair. I like the freedom here."

According to Owuahene, people can succeed in Ghana without travelling outside, but many young people are unwilling to do the work.

"There is money in Ghana, but the many young people are addicted to social media and don't want to work hard.”

Watch the interview below:

Ghanaian man cooks for busy wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man cooked and took care of the home while his wife was away.

In a TikTok video, the husband prepared braised rice and removed their clothes from the line while his wife was at work.

The wife served herself some of the rice when she got back from work.

Couple who got married for the "wrong" reasons

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian lady in the US said her marriage broke down because she and her spouse entered the union for the wrong reasons.

Vida Thompson said she married the man because she was growing old and needed children.

The man also needed to marry a US citizen so he could get his legal documents.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh