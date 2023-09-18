A Ghanaian woman's online purchase from AliExpress turned out to be a toy blender instead of the functional one she had expected

She shared her disappointment in a video posted by EDHUB, advising others to be cautious when shopping online and to thoroughly check product details and seller credibility

This incident has generated reactions around conducting due diligence and research when making online purchases to avoid deceptive listings and unexpected outcomes

A Ghanaian woman recently found herself in an unexpected predicament after making an online purchase from Aliexpress.

She had ordered what she believed to be a functional blender for GH¢44, only to discover upon receiving it that it was, in fact, a toy blender.

The incident came to light when she shared her experience in a video posted by EDHUB, cautioning fellow netizens to exercise vigilance when shopping online.

A Ghanaian woman buys tiny blender Photo credit: eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

In the video, the disappointed woman emphasised the importance of thoroughly checking product details and seller credibility to avoid such unfortunate situations.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her story has reminded many netizens of the need for due diligence when making online purchases, as deceptive listings can sometimes lead to unexpected outcomes.

The video, shared by , has been a typical example of the challenges that can arise from online shopping, reinforcing the importance of research and scrutiny before hitting the "buy" button.

Ghanaians react to the video of a woman who bought a GH¢44 blender online

Below are some of the reactions that gathered in the comment section of the video.

@miki_djan said:

Hehehehe... Distin...If e no happen u before u go underestimate am. Simple thing is that, dont be p3p3i.... And then do better check in the reviews and specifications. Else greed will get this to happen to you.

@NUFUO_MU_IGP1 mentioned:

I've been using AliExpress for some time, haven't experienced this before. She greedy cos Blender 44gh

@davmiles8 stated:

If de price no shock u, de item go shock u. A whole blender 44gh? Sia that’s what you get for cheap things

@gr8_alexx indicated:

Sometimes you have to read details before you buy oo. By now dem rep say the height be 2cm wey she no see

Watch the video below:

Young man's $25 cabinet purchase turns out to be a toy, eliciting hilarious social media reactions

Meanwhile, in what he initially believed to be a remarkable deal, a young man ordered a cabinet listed at just $25, only to receive a toy version upon receiving it, leaving him in amused disbelief.

The post detailing his surprising purchase has since generated a flurry of comical reactions on social media, with many finding humor in the unexpected turn of events.

Man's GH¢150 online sofa purchase turns out to be toy-sized, prompting amusing reactions

In another story, a man who eagerly ordered a sofa listed for GH¢150 online was taken aback when he received a toy-sized version of the item after a month-long processing period, with delivery made on a motorbike.

The unexpected turn of events has sparked humorous discussions among Ghanaians, and YEN.com.gh gathered some of the most entertaining reactions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh