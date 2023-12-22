A video of AJ Sarpong reacting to the photo she took with Grand P and his girlfriend is trending

She has expressed astonishment that the photo she took with the Guinean socialite even went viral

The Media General employee refuted the assertion she has a crush on Grand P

Media personality Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong, also known as AJ Sarpong, has rubbished the claim that she has a strong feeling of unexpressed love for Guinean socialite and musician Grand P.

AJ Sarpong, who works for Media General, cleared the air on the issue during a programme on TV3, where she was asked if she has a crush on Grand P.

Setting the records straight, the host of 3FM Drive explained that she has no relationship or communication with the musician and did not see him off when he was leaving the country.

The clarity comes on the backdrop of a photo she took with Grand P and his girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, where the Guinean socialite seemed fixated on Sarpong's hips.

She also expressed astonishment that the said photo went viral, adding that Grand P was not supposed to stare at her the way he did.

Ghanaians react to AJ Sarpong's statement

Netizens who thronged the comments section laughed at the move by Giovani Caleb to get AJ Sarpong to admit that she has a crush on Grand P.

Felix Nakotey-Mintah stated:

AJ, you go explain explain taya

Kofi Kyei Baffour commented:

It's the best episode of the year on the Day show. Oo Charley last part kuraa Gio carry Berla

Jahwin Awuma wrote:

Hahahahaahhaha.Grand P be bad guy. AJ go explain taya laaaa

