The 2023 Ghana National Chess Championship Finals concluded with intense competition in both the Open and Ladies sections.

Held from December 26-30 at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra, the finals featured two 10-player round-robin tournaments.

In the Open section, top seed and defending champion CM Kwabena Adu-Poku showcased exceptional skills, securing a remarkable victory with a score of 7/9.

A collage of the winners Kwabena Adu-Poku And Gertrude Banini

This marked his third consecutive national title. FM John Hasford, a multiple-time national champion, finished closely in second place with 6.5/9, being the only participant to defeat Adu-Poku.

Clinton Cephas Fomevor secured the bronze with 5.5 points. The fourth-place tie between IM Francis Anquandah and Bernard Anhwere, with the former prevailing in direct encounters, earned both players spots on the national chess team.

The Ladies' category saw a spectacular performance by newcomer Gertrude Banini, who claimed the National Women's Champion title with an impressive 8/9 points.

Zone 4.2 Women's Champion Maud Benson secured second place with a half-point behind the champion. WCM Tobi Felix, a five-time National Women's Champion, clinched the bronze with 6.5 points.

The top 5 players in both the Open and Ladies' sections earned coveted spots on the Ghana National Chess Team, known as The Golden Knights.

These top performers will represent Ghana at prestigious events, including the 45th World Chess Olympiad and the 13th African Games.

