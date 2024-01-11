A group of 11 motorcyclists is embarking on a seven-day adventure across Ghana to challenge societal perceptions of bikers and advocate for road safety

Eleven Ghanaians who are bikers are touring Ghana for seven days to challenge stereotypes and advocate for road safety.

The motorcyclists comprise ten gentlemen and one lady. This diverse group of bikers aims to change societal perceptions about motorcyclists while combining philanthropy, adventure, and fun.

The initiative is dubbed 'Around in 7' (AIS) and aims to shift the narrative surrounding bikers, encouraging fellow road users to prioritise their safety.

The motor cyclists are riding for adventure, fun and also to raise awareness on road safety

This marks the fourth edition of AIS, promising to bring adventure and a sense of purpose. The team is committed to impacting lives by supporting the less privileged.

In a post on X, formally Twitter @sikaofficial1 said their mission includes offering monetary assistance, distributing clothing, and providing food to those in need along their journey.

The riders plan to stop at various communities, interacting with locals and initiating conversations about road safety.

Through this unique blend of adventure and philanthropy, AIS hopes to make a tangible difference in the lives of those they encounter on their tour.

Comments on the post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post on social media. Read them below.

@Mist3rDarku said:

As Job no Dey nu dierr ebe records Ghana man for start Dey break Dey release mental stress ‘cause…hmm

@admheartwill wrote:

Did I just see the man who traveled alone through Europe in his G - Wagon as a part? This man really enjoys adventure

@IbrahGh4 said:

I love this man. May Allah be with them. Supporting with all heart ❤️

@BEDU_PRAH wrote:

Bikers are different from okada riders

@slyboi_ashie said:

Money sweet….eeeeeiiiiiiiii. Poor man coulda never

@onua_bl wrote:

This is a good thing

