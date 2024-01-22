Germany-based Ghanaian Kwame Obeng intends to return to Ghana with €50,000 to start a business.

Kwame Obeng, a Ghanaian residing in Germany, has revealed his intentions to travel abroad and what will make his return to Ghana.

He further disclosed that at the time of travelling, if he had GH¢100,000, he would instead have started a poultry business in Ghana rather than relocate to another country in search of greener pastures.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Kwame Obeng said he would return to Ghana when he has saved €40,000 (GH¢524,332) to €50,000 (GH¢655,415) to launch a business.

Kwame Obeng emphasised that his primary goal in Germany was to save enough money, return to Ghana and invest in a business back home.

Ghanaian Man In Germany Warns Youth Against Travelling Abroad

Kwame Obeng also cautioned Ghanaian youths about the challenges abroad, emphasising the need to be prepared for the harsh weather and the loneliness of living in a foreign land.

He encouraged Ghanaian youths aspiring to travel abroad to be prepared for challenges like adverse weather conditions and loneliness.

He added that unlike Ghana where one could stay at home when the weather is bad, it is not the same abroad. No matter the cold or heat, except for extreme cases, one must go to work.

Ghanaian Man In Canada Plans To Return To Ghana In 2024

In another story, a Ghanaian residing in Canada, known as Kweku, plans to return to Ghana in 2024 after ten years of studying in various countries, including France, Poland, the USA, and Canada, where he obtained a PhD in radiation physics.

Kweku expressed his intention to contribute to Ghana's development with the knowledge acquired during his studies, emphasising that his goal was never to stay abroad permanently.

He mentioned monitoring political developments between NDC and NPP, indicating a desire to utilise his experiences to contribute to Ghana politically upon his return.

