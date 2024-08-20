The 2024 Prang Maulid festival came to a successful end with a powerful prayer for Ghana by Sheikh Khalifa Ahmad Abul Faid Maikano

The event was held under the auspices of the Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana, led by its supreme leader

Several dignitaries comprising politicians, religious and traditional rulers as well as people from all walks of life graced the festival in the Bono East Region

The spokesperson of the supreme leader of the Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana, Alhaji Manarf explained the significance of the Maulid festival in an interview with YEN.cpom.gh

The Prang township was the place to be as thousands of people from near and far gathered to celebrate the annual Maulid festival, which was organised by the supreme leader of the Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana, Sheikh Khalifa Ahmad Abul Faid Maikano.

The Maulid festival commenced with the observance of the Friday Muslim prayers led by Sheikh Khalifa Ahmad Abul Faid Maikano. at the Prang Central Mosque, in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

Sheikh Khalifa Ahmad Abul Faid Maikano marks the annual maulid festival at Prang in the Bono East Region. Photo credit: Alhaji Manarf.

This year's event was particularly special as prominent religious, traditional and political figures across the country were in attendance to show their support and solidarity.

The deputy minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Mark Okraku-Mantey, representing Andrew Egyapa Mercer, honoured the event with his presence.

Mr Okraku-Mantey expressed his deep appreciation for the devotion and unity exhibited by the Muslim community during the event.

The deputy minister, while addressing the gathering of over 10,000 people, pledged to include the Maulid festival in the Ministry of Tourism's programmes, should the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) win the forthcoming presidential elections in Ghana.

The chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, Mr Ben Abdallah Banda, the National Nasara Coordinator of the NPP, Mr Abdul Aziz Futa, and the chairman of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament, Mr Farouk Aliu Mahama who doubles as the MP for Yendi Constituency, represented the vice president, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the event.

On the other side of the political divide, former president Mahama was represented at the festival by the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator of the NDC, Mr Mamah Mohammed.

Significance of this year's Prang Maulid Festival

Speaking to YEN.com.gh in an interview, the spokesperson for the supreme leader of the Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana, Alhaji Manarf explained the significance of this year's Maulid festival.

"Apart from celebrating the supreme leader of the Tijaniya fraternity in general, one of the major significance of the festival at the national level was to foster unity because it brings together from different, diverse cultures and religious sects, who are not even Tijaniya," he stated"

The Maulid festival came to an end on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at the Prang community park, where Muslim scholars, traditional rulers, and representatives from the diaspora shared their wisdom and insights with the youth of the Tijaniya Sufi order.

Sheikh Khalifa Ahmad Abul Faid led a powerful prayer for Ghana as the country heads to the polls on December 7, 2024. He further called for blessings and prosperity for the nation.

