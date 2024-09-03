A viral video shows four-year-old Naa Adoley, a mixed-race girl, fluently speaking Ga with her mother

In the clip, Naa Adoley asks her mum to back her, but her mother, busy with cooking, explains why she can't

Social media users praised the mother for teaching her daughter the Ga language and encouraged her to continue

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of a four-year-old mixed-race girl speaking Ga fluently with her mother has gone viral on social media.

The video shows that people can speak and teach their local languages to their children no matter where they live.

A little mixed-race girl, Naa Adoley, speaks impeccable Ga even though she does not live in Ghana. Photo credit: Adoley dream

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on Facebook, on a page created for the little girl, Naa Adoley asked her mum to back her. However, she was not holding the appropriate cloth, so her mother asked for the right one.

Naa Adoley returned with the suitable cloth for backing and handed it to her mother. The little girl's mum still did not back her. She explained to Naa Adoley that she was going to cook and carrying her would be difficult.

All this conversation ensued in Ga. Naa Adoley is a mixed-race child, with her mother being Ghanaian and her father being Swedish.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud mixed-race girl who speaks Ga

Several social media users applauded Naa Adoley's mother for teaching her daughter Ga and encouraged her to do more. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

Eunice Opare said:

“U hv reallying done well mommy. Amen so so proud of u 👏 👏”

Linda Hanson wrote:

“Good job. I wish my kids would speak Ga like this.”

Aba Fenyiwa said:

“So beautiful with the Ga. Very impressive.”

Naa Norley Quaye wrote:

“You have done well , keep up the good work, we are proud”

Cynthia Pensah said:

“Naa's mouth and Ga language is fantastic. Mummy ofaine kpelè”

MaameYaa AdepaDufie Takyi wrote:

“The fact that she said ofanɛ kpɛ mi. Good job 🥰”

Fanny Kitson-Bryan said:

“I’m proud of you, beautiful. 🥰🥰 keep it up.”

Beks Nuamah wrote:

“Congratulations, This girl can speak Ga than most kids in Ghana, it would surprise you most Ghanaian children can't speak their local dialects because parents feel shy to teach them.”

Ghanaian born in Canada speaks Twi

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady born in Canada was trying to speak Twi on social media.

Even though she spoke with an accent and didn't get all the pronunciations right, the young lady tried to express herself in the Ghanaian language.

Netizens who see her videos often praise her for doing all she can to better her Twi.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh