A video of the Ghanaian sculptor who built a sculpture of President Akufo-Addo has opened up about the whole project

In a video, the young man clarified many things, including why he was contacted for the project and how long he finished the work

Netizens who saw the video greeted his comment with mixed reactions as they expressed their views

The Ghanaian sculptor who built President Akufo-Addo's statue has opened up about the controversial project.

In an interview with a Ghanaian content creator, Justice Gaisie set the record straight about various claims regarding the project.

The Ghanaian man who built the statue of President Akufo-Addo is speaking about the project. Image source: Dek360, @nakufoaddo

The first issue he touched on was how long it took to build the sculpture. In a video, he noted that he spent two weeks to complete the project.

He explained that he was given a strict deadline to work since he was told that the president would be visiting the Western Region and needed to see the statue before he left.

He noted that it seemed difficult initially since he often used at least a month to complete such projects; however, he delivered as expected.

Speaking of how he won the contract, he noted that it was by merit and not due to his political affiliation, as some have speculated. According to him, his family is known in their area as the best for building statues, etc., and that's why he was contacted for the project.

"I'm not a politician and I don't support NPP or NDC," he emphasised in a video.

He also stated that he had received so much backlash on social media after the President's statue was unveiled.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise Ghanaian sculptor

Justice Gaisie has received praise from many netizens who saw the video. They celebrated his craft in the post's comment section and urged him to keep up the good work.

@missangela3546 wrote:

"That statue was perfectly done with good dimensions. Well done young man. However, it’s such a shame because Akuffo Addo has done nothing for the people of Takoradi for this statue to be forced on them. Even when the Takoradi girls were murdered. So this statue will be pulled down."

@hdgunctvfdhjdvyjbd6782 wrote:

"We're done, God bless you."

@akwasiadjei3970

"Nice one bro wow."

