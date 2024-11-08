An elderly woman in Tema runs her roasted corn business to support her daughter and three grandchildren after her son's sudden death

Spending limited money on herself, she prioritises saving for her grandchildren's needs, with the eldest receiving GH¢20 daily for school

Several social media users commented on the elderly lady's story and prayed she could at least make enough for her family's survival

An elderly Ghanaian woman who sells roasted corn in Tema, in the Greater Accra Region, has shared how much she spends daily on food.

Akua Muhammed said she had two children and three grandchildren. However, one of her kids had passed so she worked to support the family.

Akua Muahmmed sells roasted corn and says she spends a maximum of GH¢10 daily. Photo credit: @SVTV Africa (YouTube) & ISSOUF SANOGO (Getty Images)

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Akua Muhammed recounted that before his demise, her son got a job and asked his mother to stop working so he could take care of her.

“My son got a job at sea and told me to stop working. He told me he would take care of me. However, a month away from when he could start the job, my son complained of a headache and died. I had to continue selling to support my daughter and grandchildren.”

When asked whether the roasted corn business was profitable, Akua Muhammed replied that she is simply working to raise funds for her grandchildren.

“I’m more concerned about the money I will give to my grandchildren than what I will use to eat. The oldest goes to school at Tema Community 11, so I give him GH¢20 daily, and then my daughter gives money to the other two. In a day I don’t spend much. Today, I have spent GH¢10, but often, I use GH¢5. So, I won’t buy any other food because I have spent too much money today. “

Netizens comment on corn seller’s story.

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video about the elderly corn seller.

@judifugar7995 said:

“Ei,I know this woman ooo. My late mum"s friend. Auntie God bless you. Very hard working woman. She is a good woman.”

@PaulAidoo-lj1uu wrote:

“I pray for the old lady's safety and D J Nyanmi thanks for your generosity, she is trying for her best to survive.”

@maameserwaa9540 said:

“Aww she made me cry 😢. She is such a sweet and strong woman and she still remember her son, who passed on for a long time. DJ thanks 🙏🏽 for the money she is very appreciated everything you’ve for her. Life is not easy at all 😢.”

@EstherAttakumah wrote:

“God bless our mothers 🎉❤”

@maryakpene395 said:

“I know her paaa since my childhood. yea community 5 behind the Police quarters ampa.”

