Theresa Amofa, a Ghanaian woman in the US, divorced her husband after enduring unhappiness over fear of societal judgment

Despite funding his move, her husband's repeated false accusations strained the relationship, ultimately leading to their separation

Theresa Amofa said she had no regrets regarding the marital situation and said she has learned valuable lessons from the experience

Theresa Amofa, a Ghanaian lady living in the US, divorced her husband whose journey she funded to join him abroad.

The US-based Ghanaian said it took her a while to leave him because she did not want to go, even though she was unhappy.

Theresa Amofa says she stayed in her unhappy marriage for a long time because she feared what people would say when she left. Photo credit: SVTV Africa (YouTube) & martin-dm (Getty Images)

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Theresa said she did not want to leave the marriage because she feared society would judge her and was more concerned with what people might say over her own happiness.

She also said she never intended to get a divorce after marriage, hence keeping hope alive. However, she said her husband’s consistent wrong accusations, coupled with the unhappiness at home, pushed her to agree to a divorce.

“My ex-husband consistently accused me wrongly. He said I brought him to the US to exploit him. But that is a lie because I never took any money from him or treated him badly. I believe he said those things for pity.” she said.

Theresa Amofa said she does not regret that phase of her life since she has learnt her lessons and moved on.

Netizens console divorced Ghanaian lady

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the lady’s story.

@PaulAidoo-lj1uu said:

“Madam, you are not alone, millions and millions of people had gone through this situation including me, but if you stay faithful and do what is right, you will be blessed.”

@damoahlydia1284 wrote:

“Majority of £x are ungrateful...is good that you have let everything go.... you're very intelligent and articulate.... leave the future to God.”

@christineasamoah7568 said:

“My dear we all know what went on, don't worry leave everything in Gods hands.”

@ikegyerchie.. wrote:

“My dear, your heart is still broken. Even though u are denying that fact. May God heal you.”

@asumadujoel3297 said:

“Abroad have brought many sinful and evil mindset to us God should hav mercy on them all.”

@nanaaraba7145 wrote:

“It looks as if you're telling my story. The only difference is I was the one who walked out.”

