A Nigerian lady who visited Ghana shared a video and entreated her fellow countrymen to live peacefully as Ghanaians do.

The woman said the peace she was enjoying in Ghana during her visit is not present in Nigeria.

In a video on X, the Nigerian woman captured the centre console of a taxi she had boarded which contained money belonging to the driver of the vehicle.

She said no one touched the money but the same would not be said if a taxi driver in Nigeria replicated such an attitude.

“I wish Nigeria would be like this. I am at a taxi rank and nobody is stealing here. I’m in a taxi and there is money by the front seat, but nobody has stolen it. Passengers enter the taxi and alight, but they don’t touch it because it is not theirs.”

“If it were in Nigeria would this happen? Can the driver leave his money inside the car and move out? There’s nobody here and I won’t touch the money, other passengers who join me will also not touch it and that is how it must be,” she added.

In Ghana, several taxi drivers keep money in the centre consoles so they can use it as a change for their passengers when the need arises. It is hardly ever stolen by anybody who sees it.

“This is the peace we are talking about. Let’s try as Nigerians to live peacefully please,” the lady pleaded.

Netizens react to Nigerian’s call for peace

Netizens react to Nigerian's call for peace

@yawmagnet said:

“The only money Ghanaians will touch is the one on the ground because it belongs to no one so whoever sees it and takes it, belongs to him now.”

@FAgbodeka wrote:

“It’s amazing how simple acts of honesty can make such a big impact. A great example of how peace and trust can create a better community. Ghana 🇬🇭, the gateway to Africa.”

@Melt75027042 said:

“Nigeria is a movie channel where anything fit happen 😒.”

@attrakta wrote:

“The way Nigerians dey portray the good side of Ghana...if Ghanaians do same..like by now wanna country will be the destination of the entire world. But Ghana man loves Negative Energy…because they benefit from it.”

@augustineadu said:

“So is she serious Nigerians will steal this? This has been something in Ghana for decades. Always their money is there. Eiii Nigeria de3. 🤣🤣🤣.”

@unruly876Naspa wrote:

“What we go take coins do… make the driver do loose and leave Papers he go hear um for air 😀😀.”

Ghanaian students inspire Nigerians with local outfits

YEN.com.gh reported that a group of Ghanaian students marked Ghana's 68th Independence anniversary by wearing beautiful locally made outfits.

Photos shared on social media, showed students stepping out in colourful Ghanaian fabrics, confidently blending education with culture.

Social media users complimented the students in their outfits.

