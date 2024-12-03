A video of a young boy studying under a streetlight has touched the hearts of many on social media

The young boy indicated that he was orphaned and had to do his homework under the streetlight

Shatta Wale fans who saw the video were filled with emotions and expressed their desire to support the young boy

A young Ghanaian boy has triggered emotions on social media after opening up about himself and his future aspirations.

The young boy who identified himself as Kweku was captured in a video studying under a streetlight.

His story was brought to light by a Ghanaian TikToker who briefly interacted with him after spotting him at the same location on several occasions.

During their conversation, the young boy indicated that he was in primary 2. Sadly, his parents were no more.

He didn't indicate who he was living with; however, he noted that they had no lights at home and had to sit under the streetlight to do his homework.

Kweku wants to be a musician

Speaking further to the TikToker, the young boy opened up about his future aspirations, stating that he aspires to be like renowned Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale.

Netizens sympathise with young boy

Netizens who saw the video of the young boy were filled with emotions. Many, especially Shatta Wale fans expressed their desire to support the young boy.

@Starboard wrote:

"Bro, please if he did not have a place to stay I can let him to go and stay with my mom in Accra so that he will go to school there and I will help him I live in Europe. I feel sad."

@ADC wrote:

"Shatta fans let organise and help this boy please."

It’s-tickles wrote:

"I can't stop crying…God have mercy on us to be able to take care of our kids before leaving them."

@DON FREDERICK wrote:

"Everyone should tag Shatta Wale."

@Nteh Kwabena Nteh wrote:

"You should have followed him to the house. His guardians may not be happy with this huge amount you gave him if they don't see the one who gave it to him."

