A man stated he would not tolerate a cheating wife but believes men's infidelity is natural and forgivable

He said he would beg for forgiveness if caught cheating but would send his wife back to her family if she cheated

The young man's thoughts on extra-marital affairs saw netizens comment and share varied opinions on the matter

A young man has stated that he would not tolerate a cheating wife even though he could have extramarital affairs while with his partner.

The man explained that he believes women must not cheat on their husbands, but for men, it is innate and must be forgiven when discovered.

A young man says he would send a cheating wife packing even though he would engage in extra-marital affairs.

Source: UGC

In a video shared on X, the man explained that he would try to avoid being caught cheating but would beg for forgiveness if his woman discovered any amorous relationship with other ladies.

“As a man, you should be very good at your game, but just in case she finds out, I will try my best to get forgiveness from her.”

When asked what he would do if his wife cheated, the man said he would send her back to her family.

“As a man, you should be very careful not to get a man that will cheat. But in case you make the mistake there is nothing else you can do than to send her packing.”

Asked why he can’t forgive an unfaithful wife, the man said he believes cheating is a preserve of men only.

“That is what makes me a man. I’m not justifying that men can cheat, but at the same time, cheating is something you can’t change in a man. I brought her to my house, so there are limits to what she can do and what I can do. Cheating is not a women's thing. It’s something you can’t change about men, but for women, it’s exceptional.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to man’s thoughts on cheating

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @xghana_ on X. Read them below:

@Nanaezze said:

“The Consequences of cheating are never the same for men and women. Hard Truth most of them don't want to hear.”

@Quame_Murphy wrote:

“This guy get the aura 😀😀.”

@BismarkAkpaloo said:

“This guy is my best friend.”

Lady: "I won't quit because of cheating"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady said she would not leave a relationship if her partner cheated.

Her comments on the matter sparked several reactions on social media as netizens shared their own thoughts.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh