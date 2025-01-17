Social media users have expressed frustration over the steep rise in hostel fees at KNUST for the 2025/2026 academic year

Comparisons show that while St Theresa’s Hostel previously led with high prices, newer hostels now charge even higher

Students and observers have criticised the unaffordable rates, highlighting a growing burden on university accommodation seekers

Social media users have expressed their disappointment at the fees of some hostels at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the 2025/2026 academic year.

A post shared on X compared the hostel fees for the 2025/2026 academic year and previous school years to show the appreciation.

Netizens question expensive KNUST hostel prices for the 2025/2026 academic year. Photo credit: @Thevoklive

According to @Thevoklive, in 2023, for instance, St Theresa's Hostel was the most expensive in KNUST.

As of that time, the hostel fees for St. Theresa’s Hostel were as follows: One in a room cost GH¢16,000, two in a room paid GH¢8,000 each and three in a room were going for GH¢6,500.

Meanwhile, in 2025, St Theresa’s Hostel is no longer the most expensive. Another hostel charges GH¢10,000 for two in a room and GH¢8, 000 for three in a room.

Even though @Thevoklive did not mention the hostel's name, several social media users who saw the post mentioned that Kairos Chronos and Victory Towers are the two hostels charging such amounts.

One person added that a standard one in a room costs GH¢15,000, and an executive one costs GH¢19,000.

Netizens react to expensive hostels at KNUST

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the post made by @Thevoklive on X. Read them below:

@stevdegunner said:

“How can unemployed people pay 16,000 just for a room, within 8 months. Eeeiiiii.”

@ALEXSAKYI__ wrote:

“Victory Towers 2 in 1 is gh12,000 per head.”

@desmond_sowavy said:

“The victory towers den the kairos ppl dem dey tear me pass😂.”

@q_pome wrote:

“Chale where my trap house boys dey 😂😂.”

@mission_ofcl said:

“Hostel prices are just not reasonable anymore 💔.”

@samhrking wrote:

“They are building hotels for students to rest as hostels.”

@OwusuIsaac31836 said:

“School Fees 3-4K, Hostel no nkoaa 10K😂😂Na mebaa school anaa s3 me b3 daa y3?😂 Monfa 3.5K de3 no bi hook me.”

@world__ugliest wrote:

“All this to get unemployed…Cold world.”

@_kemavor said:

"Well, there’s Kairos Chronos off the KSB road beside Canam Premium. Good value for money. 1 in 1 15 standard / 19k exec. 2 in 1 10k. 3 in 1 8k. Spacious and well thought through."

Source: YEN.com.gh