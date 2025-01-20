A Ghanaian man, Wakil Aziz, reversed a GH¢50 Mobile Money transfer after the recipient, Priscilla Opoku, complained it was little

Priscilla, who initially begged for money to buy food, said she was expecting a higher amount of money and not what she received

Social media users who saw the screenshots and read the incident thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man who sent money to a lady reversed the Mobile Money transaction after the receiver complained that the money was not enough.

Priscilla Opoku sent a message to Wakil Aziz begging for some money to eat since she had only drunk tea all day.

Ghanaian man reverses GH¢50 MoMo transfer after recipient complains it's too little.

Source: Getty Images

In the screenshot he shared as proof on social media, Wakil Aziz asked Priscilla Opoku how much she needed to eat and the lady said any amount was ok.

He sent her GH¢50 via Mobile Money, and instead of showing gratitude, the lady asked why he sent her such a meagre amount of money.

“I’m so sorry about this, but I wouldn’t get any proper food to buy at GH¢50. I should have told you…unless GH¢80 and above. That is why I said campus is expensive, especially my hostel.”

“I’m sorry. I thought you will send like GH¢100 or GH¢150. Thank you so much for the GH¢50, though,” she added.

Wakil Aziz shared a screenshot showing that he reversed the transaction a few minutes after Priscilla Opoku texted him to complain.

Netizens share thoughts on ingrate lady

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @Wizarab10 on X. Read them below:

@Omoiyaagbaa said:

"This is one of the reasons why I don't input my PIN before I will tell you I sent you money., " I have sent you 20k " if you don't appreciate it or your reply doesn't come as I expected I will just stop replying you. But if you appreciate it I will continue with the transaction."

@abassolamii asked:

"One can reverse transaction in Ghana?"

@IsMinds003 wrote:

"I really can't fetch the part of her being ungrateful here, she said she had nothing and someone decided to help and she said the help wasn't up to what could get her something decent and you call it ingrate...haba, if you won help, help in full if you have it."

@itz_danialves said:

"My late dad would say it is better a thief robs you at home than to give something to an ungrateful person. Those words have stuck with me for life."

@asa_worldwide_ wrote:

"When will we stop deceiving ourselves, you give something out and collect it back. This is the reason while this gender get more disappointed because they always want to far from there expectations."

@ObibaPious said:

"This guy will never miss heaven"

Man sprays money on spouse

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man showed affection to his wife after she gave birth.

The happy husband went to the hospital to spray his woman with money to show appreciation.

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their views in the post's comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh