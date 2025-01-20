President John Dramani Mahama visited Dr Christian Kwasi Agyeman, CEO of Taabea Group, at his residence in Kumasi

The visit happened ahead of meeting Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and attending the first Akwasidae in 2025, which was held at Manhyia Palace

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share varied opinions on the visit

President John Dramani Mahama visited the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Taabea Group of Companies at his residence in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Dr Christian Kwasi Agyeman and his children welcomed Ghana’s President to their home when he visited Kumasi before meeting with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a video on X, President John Dramani Mahama was captured coming out of his private vehicle, which he has been using since his sworn-in. The President was wearing an all-white kaftan.

Dr Christian Kwasi Agyeman and his children approached and welcomed President John Mahama to their home warmly.

For his part, the President received the children nicely and had several conversations with them before engaging Dr Christian Kwasi Agyeman.

The business mogul then ushered President John Dramani Mahama to his residence.

President Mahama meets Otumfuo

On January 15, 2025, President John Mahama paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, at his palace at Nalerigu. During his speech, the President said he would visit Otumfuo in a few days.

On January 18, 2025, President John Mahama travelled to Kumasi before the Akwasidae Festival at the Manhyia Palace.

The visit was President John Dramani Mahama’s first official visit to the Ashanti Region after January 7, 2025.

President Mahama's visit to Otumfuo forms part of his strategy to resolve the Bawku conflict.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Mahama’s visit to Taabea’s CEO

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@AKingkonfident said:

“I admire how President Mahama has been so calm in his second coming and he now live like ordinary Ghanaian… I think is time we need to ignore the 8yrs leadership and rather vote as to ur output… I love President Mahama new qualities so much..❤️.”

@Na_naYaw_ wrote:

“Mahama showing massive appreciation to those that supported him during his 2024 presidential campaign.”

@just1Martial said:

“Bro has been everywhere except the flagstaff house.”

@_Roofman2131gh wrote:

“John Mahama has a way of connecting to people both physically and verbally with his communication skills. See how he was casually vibing with the kids,I hope whoever the NDC has in mind is watching him closely,a lot to learn from him.”

@ShockerNifty said:

“All these are not just for Publicity. In as much as everyone is free to associate with any political party, these are not just for stunt. These are coded NDC guys now having the courage to come out. The NPP must learn from this. Appreciate people that supports you too.”

John Mahama shares first dance with kids

Earlier, YEN.com.gh President John Mahama danced with his wife, Lordina Mahama and children at the Presidential inauguration dinner.

The President and his wife were joined by Farida Mahama, Sharaf Mahama and his daughter-in-law.

Netizens shared some positive comments on the video shared on social media.

