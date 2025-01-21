Nana Akua Sasu, a KNUST medical student, shared videos of her joyfully participating in the white coat ceremony

The ceremony was held to show the student’s transition from the study of preclinical to clinical health sciences

Several social media users who watched her video congratulated her and wished her well in her studies and career

A young Ghanaian lady who is a student at the School of Medical Sciences in Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology could not hide her joy after her white coat ceremony.

Nana Akua Sasu was one of the many students of KNUST’s SMS who were adorned in their white coats.

Nana Akua Sasu shares videos of her white coat ceremony as a medical student of KNUST. Photo credit: @Nanaakuasasu

Source: TikTok

In a transition video on TikTok, Nana Akua Sasu shared footage of her not being dressed yet, and the next scene showed her present at the white coat ceremony.

Another video showed Nana Akua Sasu walking to the front to be dressed in her white coat, probably by one of their lecturers.

She later took photos with two grown women, who may be her mother and an aunt.

The white coat ceremony is a practice in some schools of medicine and other health-related fields that shows the student’s transition from the study of preclinical to clinical health sciences.

At KNUST, the white coat ceremony for the 2026/2027 student batch is the first since the School of Medical Sciences was set up some fifty years ago.

A notice shared by the School said:

“This significant milestone marks the formal transition of our students into the clinical phase of their medical education.”

The ceremony was held for level 500 medical school students who graduated in 2024 after four years of studying Human Biology and earning a Bachelor of Science degree.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate student on white coat ceremony

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @nanaakuasasu on TikTok. Read them below:

Nana Kwame said:

“I dont know you but here you go: 💐.”

FIIFI👻 asked:

“Where are the glasses😂”

floral_me responded:

“My pocket 😂 I prefer them off on camera.”

Kofiperry wrote:

“Beautiful future doc.”

Seyie said:

“Ate✨✨.”

Swanzy wrote:

“Finer by every second 💞🌸😍😍.”

KUMASI MAKEUP&BODYSPLASH DEPOT said:

“WELCOME TO CLINICAL YEAR YOU WILL BE WASHED WITH THE BLOOD OF THE LAMB HERE.”

Denise💕 wrote:

“My star girl.”

Paula🤑 said:

“This is soo coolll, congratulations!💕.”

Marian | your medic❤️ wrote:

“@Nana Yaw || Content Creatorr you’ll come to Ho next year for my own😂😂👍.”

Swanzy said:

“Girl, I wanna take you for lunch 💞😍.”

Young doctor dances at induction ceremony

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian graduated as a medical doctor from KNUST's School of Medical Sciences.

Daniel Kwarteng Dzumah showed his impressive dance moves after the induction ceremony as choral music played in the background.

Several social media users thronged the comment sections to share their thoughts on his dance moves, while others congratulated him and wished him well in his career. Some also wondered how a doctor could dance as he did and still practice his profession.

