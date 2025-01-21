Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Black Sherif gave his fervent followers a sneak peek into how he was living life in Sandton, South Africa

He posted the videos and photos on his Instagram. In the caption, he noted he only had 72 hours, which many insinuated referred to the timeframe for the release of his Iron Boy album

Many people in the comment section expressed excitement in seeing how well he was living life in South Africa, while others questioned when the album would be released

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif flaunted on social media his expensive lifestyle, which he was enjoying in Sandton, South Africa.

Black Sherif flaunts luxury lifestyle in South Africa. Image Credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif in South Africa

Black Sherif took to his verified Instagram page to share the lovely memories he was making in Sandton, South Africa.

The talented rapper shared beautiful pictures and videos in a carousel post. Unfortunately for his fans, he failed to announce the purpose of his trip.

The slide contained a video of him counting the South African rands, hanging around town with Ghanaian musician KiDi, and speaking to some unknown persons.

Other slides in the carousel post showed him shopping for shoes at a luxury store and driving around town in a luxury vehicle.

With pressure on Black Sherif to release his much-anticipated album, Iron Boy, in the caption, he wrote that he was in serious times.

He noted that he was not sure but probably had about 72 hours. However, many people wondered whether his album would be released in 72 hours.

"I’m in serious times baby. 72hrs 🗑️ I think."

Post of Black Sherif in South Africa

Reactions to Black Sherif living good in SA

Many people took to the comment section to express their excitement at seeing the videos and pictures Black Sherif had posted on his Instagram page.

Others also commented using the lyrics of his newly released song, Lord I'm Amazed, a song which he released on his 23rd birthday.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the post made by Black Sherif on Instagram about his trip to South Africa:

trappy_baby_moore said:

"Sea food 🥘 akrante3 jollof and gizzard."

21k__smurk said:

"Son of the Sun, I'm never unlucky🔥🔥❤️🙌."

arkua_serwaah3 said:

"The 8th slide!!!😩🔥🔥🔥."

theseyram said:

"Blessings flow like a river⛓️."

dc_bev said:

"We need a Blacko show in cpt."

jumah_xx said:

"Iron Boy🎶🔥."

king_goodeeds said:

"We Are Amazed."

Serwaa Amihere hugs Blacko

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated broadcaster Serwaa Amihere met rapper Black Sherif in Sandton, South Africa, and their hug caused a stir on social media.

In the beautiful moment Serwaa shared on her TikTok page, she bumped into the musician on her trip to South Africa and in the caption, she expressed excitement about meeting the Ghanaian musician.

Many people spoke about their interaction in the comments section, while others highlighted the fact that Serwaa did not want to let go after hugging Black Sherif.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh