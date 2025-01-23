A Ghanaian lady, known as Jennifer, who sat home for eight years after WASSCE, has finally gained admission to AAMUSTED

Taking to social media to celebrate, she suggested that she faced some challenges which delayed her seeking a tertiary qualification

She expressed gratitude to God for making her dreams come true and also prayed for those facing difficulties to find their destiny helpers

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to celebrate a new beginning in her life - a God-given opportunity to further her education at the university.

The lady, identified as Jennifer, announced on social media that she had been admitted to the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) on a four-year programme.

Jennifer indicated that the opportunity for her to pursue further studies came eight years after completing her secondary education.

She explained that in 2016, she successfully passed her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) but had to stay home for nearly 10 years.

Although the young lady did not explain why her university education was delayed, she appeared to have gone through many challenges to achieve her dream.

"I completed school in 2016 with good results. Now that I have gotten admission to university. May our destiny helper locate us early," she wrote.

Jennifer shared a video of her first day as a university student, where she was seen taking a stroll around the campus of AAMUSTED.

Jennifer's AAMUSTED story inspires her peers

Despite whatever challenges she might have gone through, Jennifer has defied the odds to become an inspiration to her peers.

Netizens who came across her video on social media thronged the comments to congratulate her and share similar tales.

@PaTricia said:

"I always says “Delayed is not denial “ I completed in 2016 too but now in my third year."

@Hon.Douglas Nana Brenya Anane also said:

"I completed SHS 2009 am now a second year student of UG."

@Ohemaa Priscil commented:

"I woll always trust the process..though I completed 2014 with good grades and still at home but as I said I trust the process."

@Ouria also commented:

"Dear, don't worry 'cause we thank God u aa still alive because ur health matters most after that anything else,waiii."

@Nana Qwame wrote:

"I completed 2013 after getting diploma .. I did my degree then .. proceeded to medical school now am in final year."

@Babie_dorcas also wrote:

"Congrats dear and don't be sad you are just starting uni, it's even a source of motivation to yourself and others. you can do it ok."

