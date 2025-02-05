A young Ghanaian boy has warmed hearts on social media after a video of him hailing Otumfuo surfaced on social media

In the video, the young boy who was on his sick bed heaped praises on the Asantehene who visited the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he was admitted

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their views in the comments section of the post

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian boy could not contain his joy when he first met the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The unidentified boy was on his sick bed receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) when Otumfuo entered his ward, as part of a visit to the newly renovated hospital.

Otumfuo vibes with a young boy on his sick bed. Image source: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

Otumfuo visits KATH

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II recently visited the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH). The purpose of the revered King's visit on January 31, 2025, was to inspect the progress of the Heak Komfo Anokye project.

Sick young boy hails Otumfuo at KATH

Delighted, to see the king, the young boy yelled "Nana Piaaaaw!" a popular accolade reserved for the Asantehene, symbolising admiration and respect for his leadership.

Otumfuo astounded by the young boy's reaction, approached him and gave him a warm handshake, warming the hearts of onlookers in the room who cheered him up.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to young boy hailing Otumfuo

Netizens who saw the video of the young boy hailing the Asantehene were impressed and expressed their reactions in the comments section of the post.

@Akua Momie wrote:

"Kofi Moses I'm happy to see u like this… God has been good!!"

@OSIKA NYAME-KESE wrote:

"This video must go Vida."

@cheybaffour wrote:

"PIAAWWWW will soon be a national anthem. Sɛ wogye di a, ma mente PIIAAWWWW wɔ replies no mu."

@Beauty with Abena wrote:

"He is my patient oo."

@Akwasi Sarfo Kantanka wrote:

"Bɛ ayɛ jealous."

@Agyaba wrote:

"How can I reach this boy? May the Almighty God heal you."

@user991214939515 wrote:

"That simple statement may have saved his family some coins."

@asaby92 wrote:

"Wow for him to even recognise Nana as he is in a suit speaks a lot."

@Afia Serendipity wrote:

"Don’t know why I’m tearing."

@Ewura_ Ama wrote:

"May he be healed in Jesus name."

@Sweet16 wrote:

"The Piaw made Nana touch his hand…the child will be a great man one day. Nana greets him while he sits."

@Mavis Owusu wrote:

"He is healed by sikadwa."

@Nana wrote:

"I love how we teach our kids about our culture and traditions. For this child to know what to say to our King is beautiful."

@Nana Sarfo wrote:

"Dis is de different from Ashanti's even an Ashanti child knows something about Ashanti kingdom n when he or she grows up all that they know is Ashanti kingdom."

Appiah Stadium meets Otumfuo's son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Kumasi-based National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter, Appiah Stadium, had met with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the stanch NDC supporter was seen interacting with the young man.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some laughed over the video, while others hailed Otumfuo's son.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh