A 23-year-old young lady has sadly passed away, a few months after delivering a beautiful baby girl

The young lady passed away after a brief illness, her relatives have confirmed to YEN.com.gh in an interview

A young Ghanaian woman, aged 23, has tragically passed away, leaving behind a five-month-old baby.

The unfortunate demise of the young mother occurred about a month ago, at Sefwi Boadu, a town in the Western-North Region of Ghana.

Reports indicate that the young mother, Abigail Gyaaba, passed away under circumstances that have left many deeply saddened.

Her family stated in an interview that she had been in good health until recently when she complained of a headache.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment but her condition never got better until she passed away. Abigail's demise has brought great sorrow to friends and loved ones.

Her close relatives have initiated support efforts to provide care for the baby, ensuring that the child receives the necessary love and attention in the absence of the mother.

Many have also called for increased awareness of maternal health and postpartum complications to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The late young mother is remembered as a vibrant, caring, and loving individual who had dreams of securing a better future for herself and her child. Her passing has left a void that will not easily be filled.

Source: YEN.com.gh