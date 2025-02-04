A white man left his country for Ghana to spread his grandfather's cremated ashes in several places in Ghana

According to the white tourist, his grandfather worked as an engineer at the Tema Port when it was being constructed

Netizens who watched the video of him spreading the cremated ashes shared varied opinions on the matter

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

An English man travelled to Ghana with the ashes of his cremated grandfather and sprayed it at many public places across the country.

The man said his late grandfather, Harry John Luchford, worked as an engineer during the construction of the Tema Port in the Greater Accra region.

Obroni man travels to spread his dead grandfather's ashes in some public places in Ghana. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

In a post shared on X, the white man said his grandfather enjoyed his stay in Ghana and often spoke about the big ships he saw at the port while he lived in the West African country.

“This harbour holds a very special place in my heart because my granddad who lived here in the fifties and the sixties as he was an engineer living in Ghana building this port. It’s very sad he died early this year. I’ve come back to distribute his ashes in some of his favourite places in Ghana.”

The white man said he disguised his grandfather’s cremated ashes as tobacco in his hold luggage.

He first visited the Tema beach and the port to spray his grandfather’s ashes there.

“He always loved big ships. When he lived in the port in Ghana and abroad. He is always telling us about big ships. So I think this is an appropriate place to put his ashes out to sea and see where they end up.”

He spread some of the ashes at the Blackstar Square, Wli waterfalls, Bamboo Cathedral at Ankasa Forest Reserve and into the Volta Lake.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to obroni spreading cremated ashes

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Aku_Samm said:

“The police should arrest him. You can't do this in the UK.”

@Bernise_doe wrote:

“Which kind witchcraft behavior is this.”

@posiogh said:

“You can’t do this in the UK.”

@SnrLawLord wrote:

“He needs to be arrested. That could be a bioweapon. He cannot do that in North Korea 🇰🇵!”

@phoenix_bld_ said:

“More pressing issues like the filth all over but, this is what people want to talk about. Hypocrisy much? Google is free people.”

@XbyVibes wrote:

“Hold on a second! What if he's spreading a virus? That’s a huge concern!”

@hailtawfic said:

“Areally no Dey see anything wrong with this, can someone explain to me where the wrong is?”

@De_Skillionz wrote:

““They always come here to do what they like," one person said."

@Junehae_Gh said:

“There’s nothing wrong with spreading the ashes and it’s not witchcraft lol.”

Obroni man tries local dishes in Ghana

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a white man visited Ghana and tasted local dishes.

In a viral video, the man seemed to have enjoyed the local dishes while on vacation.

Netizens expressed their admiration for the man’s appetite for local dishes in the comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh