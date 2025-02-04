A young Ghanaian man was amazed when a Bolt driver in Kumasi asked him to pay extra for his luggage

In a post on X, a man named Elikem said he was confused when the driver demanded an extra charge

Social media users have shared their thoughts on the encounter between the passenger and the driver

A young Ghanaian man named Elikem complained about the actions of a Bolt driver in Kumasi, Ashanti Region when he picked him up.

According to the man, he ordered a ride and knew the fare but when the driver came and saw that he had luggage, he demanded extra money.

In a post on X, Elikem said the driver asked him to pay for the luggage as well as the fare stated by Bolt.

He added that the ride-hailing driver’s demand got him confused.

“I took a Bolt today in Kumasi, and the driver asked me to pay for the luggage… bro! was so confused.”

Elikem’s complaint is not the first time a potential passenger has reported Bolt or other ride-hailing apps in the Ashanti regional capital.

Many have complained that the Bolt drivers in Kumasi renegotiate the fares the app charges before picking up passengers. Other drivers also do not accept a discounted fee from the app.

These actions of some drivers in Kumasi have led to several people complaining about the services of ride-hailing apps in the region.

Netizens react to Bolt driver’s extra charge

@DontGiveUp__100 said:

“That's Kumasi for you.”

@MichaelJun54379 wrote:

“When you buy your car, fueled it and bore all the risk associated with using a car you will understand why bolt drivers have to behave like that.”

@stunna9505 asked:

“You nor dey pay for luggage when you take VIP Bus?”

@ajagyabeng said:

“Lol. A yango driver tried a similar thing with me in Accra Last Saturday. Price was 51ghc and I had 52 ghc. I gave it to him and he says I should add more. I just left.”

@been_quiet wrote:

“Going through the comments, I see it’s something they do. Now what’s BOLT doing about this ? Cos this is nonsense an beings" no bi you den your things abeg.”

@kid_of_blues said:

“That one saf chill, them fit bargain for new price ignoring the one the app give you.”

@sebaliglenn wrote:

“Normal normal oo bro😂. You will pay for luggage and yes they don't do that discount thing 😭😂”

