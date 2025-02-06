A video of a single Ghanaian woman begging for a husband on social media has sparked mixed reactions

The young woman, known as Obaa Akua Papabi, said she was tired of being single, showing a desperation for a husband

Many Ghanaians who came across the Ghanaian woman's video thronged the comment section to share their views

A 35-year-old single Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to search for a life partner.

In a heartfelt plea for a husband, the young woman, Obaa Akua Papabi, asked her potential suitors to come forward as she was tired of being single.

A 35-year-old single Ghanaian lady takes to social media to beg for a husband. Photo credit: @obaaakuapapabi8/TikTok.

Obaa Akua Papabi suggested that she was emotionally and psychologically ready for marriage, adding that she did not have a child.

In a trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the 35-year-old single woman showcased her physical attributes to court a potential suitor's attention.

"I'm ready for marriage; I don't have a child. I need to make this clear because men of this generation don't want single mothers. So, any man who is ready for marriage should approach me. I won't demand much, my family too won't demand much," she said.

Obaa Akua Papabi expressed a great desire and eagerness to find a man who would walk down the aisle with her.

Below is the video of the Ghanaian woman begging for a husband:

Reactions to Ghanaian lady's plea for husband

The single Ghanaian lady's bold move to come public to look for love sparked mixed reactions online, with many social media users sharing their views.

While many netizens sympathised and wished the single Ghanaian lady well in her search for love, others also sought to tease her.

Below are some of the reactions to the video, which garnered over 13,000 likes and more than 2,400 comments:

@LOVE said:

"I don’t know why I’m feeling sad for her Asem ooo."

@Obaa Akua Papabi replied:

"Why are you feeling sad for me??? am I ur family member."

@John Rich also said:

"This time around de3 brotherhood wants someone who can take care of us oo."

@Akua Adepa cutie commented:

"Make I do fast marry early na so desperation go be for marriage abeg what’s your age now?"

@Akwasi Agyemang Pee also commented

"Kindly help a sister wai, where my single guys dey."

@Plastic Surgeon wrote:

"If u are an industrious woman n can take care of me, then I’m Interested."

Lady with master's degree laments being single

Meanwhile, in a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a single woman, who holds a master's degree, took to social media to share her frustration over being single.

Looking beautiful in her car, the young woman asked men who may be interested in her to come forward to propose.

The young woman suggested in the video that she did not mind being a second wife to her potential suitor.

